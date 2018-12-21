Advanced Search

December 21, 2018

Researchers help to ease cancer pain

Source: Xinhua | 00:32 UTC+8 December 21, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese researchers have found that the medication pregabalin can help alleviate cancer patients’ neuropathic pain caused by radiotherapy.

Researchers from Sun Yat-sen University conducted the randomized controlled trial to test the efficacy and safety of pregabalin.

The clinical trial started in 2013, when 128 patients treated with radiotherapy for head and neck cancer from four medical centers around China were enrolled.

Results showed that after 16 weeks of treatment, the pain index of the patients was reduced by 37 percent.

At the same time, it can help alleviate negative emotions caused with pain.

“I have witnessed many cancer survivors who suffered from chronic pain after radiotherapy,” said Professor Tang Yamei. “It is quite necessary to find safe and effective analgesic treatment for these patients.”

Conventional painkillers have poor effects on neuropathic pain caused by radiotherapy.

