Residents in Hubei seek return to city

THE Hong Kong government said yesterday that around 3,000 of its residents currently in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, have made contact and it has given them until tomorrow to register to return home.

More than 500 were in the central province’s Wuhan City, the government said. Any residents who returned to Hong Kong would need to be quarantined for 14 days, it added.

Hong Kong has 90 cases of the virus, which has killed two people in the island city. The government has turned some public housing into quarantine facilities as it struggles to find adequate space.