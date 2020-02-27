The story appears on
Page A2
February 27, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Residents in Hubei seek return to city
THE Hong Kong government said yesterday that around 3,000 of its residents currently in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, have made contact and it has given them until tomorrow to register to return home.
More than 500 were in the central province’s Wuhan City, the government said. Any residents who returned to Hong Kong would need to be quarantined for 14 days, it added.
Hong Kong has 90 cases of the virus, which has killed two people in the island city. The government has turned some public housing into quarantine facilities as it struggles to find adequate space.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.