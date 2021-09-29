Resort apologizes for guide dog refusal

Home » Nation

The Chimelong Tourist Resort in Zhuhai City, south China’s Guangdong Province, apologized on Weibo yesterday morning for not allowing a guide dog to check into a hotel along with its owner.

The Chimelong Penguin hotel refused to allow the man, surnamed Yang, to check in with his guide dog on Sunday evening even though he showed the staff the animal’s certificate. The hotel told Yang it didn’t have regulations on guide dogs and also initially denied a refund for his room charge. It gave Yang a full refund after he reported the incident to the police.

According to the apology letter, the resort said its staff failed to understand the situation with regard to the reception of guide dogs due to “lack of training.”

Resort apologized for refusing entry to guest’s guide dog

The resort said in the apology letter that it would improve guide signs in the hotels, restaurants, and theme parks for visually impaired people and their guide dogs according to the country’s laws and regulations.

The resort said Yang has accepted the apology and the resort’s invitation to revisit.

The resort, adjacent to Macau, is located in the Hengqin New Area, part of the province’s pilot free trade zone. It opened to the public in 2014.