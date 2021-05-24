Respected surgeon passes away at 99

Home » Nation

China’s top hepatobiliary surgeon Wu Mengchao, known as the “father of Chinese hepatobiliary surgery,” passed away at 99 on Saturday.

Wu, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, established a unique system of liver surgery in China and devoted himself to saving people’s lives for nearly eight decades. He continued working into his 90s, seeing patients and performing operations.

In 2005, Wu was honored with China’s top science and technology award.