June 23, 2021
Page A8
June 23, 2021
Free for subscribers
Restoring ancient Taoist murals
The restoration of Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) murals in Yongle Palace in Ruicheng County in the city of Yuncheng in north China’s Shanxi Province and the largest Taoist temple in China has begun.
The Yongle Palace mural art museum said the restoration works will focus on the murals in the Dragon and Tiger (longhu) Hall and the Double Ninth (chongyang) Hall , comprising damaged areas of 195 square meters and 353 square meters
The restoration of the murals in the two halls is expected to take two years, according to Xi Jiulong, head of the Yongle Palace mural preservation research institute.
The total area of murals preserved there is more than 1,005 square meters.
