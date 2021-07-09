Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

July 9, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Restrictions on high-rise buildings

Source: Xinhua | 00:17 UTC+8 July 9, 2021 | Print Edition

China has issued a circular banning the new construction of skyscrapers above 500 meters amid efforts to tighten scrutiny of high-rises.

Buildings above 250 meters are greatly restricted, and if they do need to be built, the construction plans should be reviewed over a slew of aspects, including fire safety, and filed with the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, according to the circular issued by the National Development and Reform Commission.

For buildings above 100 meters, the construction plans will face strict scrutiny over their seismic performance. The high-rises should match with the city’s size and firefighting capacity, it said.

Local governments have been improving the management of construction projects in terms of safety and quality. However, there are still loopholes that may lead to safety risks, the circular said.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿