Restrictions on high-rise buildings

China has issued a circular banning the new construction of skyscrapers above 500 meters amid efforts to tighten scrutiny of high-rises.

Buildings above 250 meters are greatly restricted, and if they do need to be built, the construction plans should be reviewed over a slew of aspects, including fire safety, and filed with the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, according to the circular issued by the National Development and Reform Commission.

For buildings above 100 meters, the construction plans will face strict scrutiny over their seismic performance. The high-rises should match with the city’s size and firefighting capacity, it said.

Local governments have been improving the management of construction projects in terms of safety and quality. However, there are still loopholes that may lead to safety risks, the circular said.