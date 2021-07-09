The story appears on
Page A8
July 9, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Restrictions on high-rise buildings
China has issued a circular banning the new construction of skyscrapers above 500 meters amid efforts to tighten scrutiny of high-rises.
Buildings above 250 meters are greatly restricted, and if they do need to be built, the construction plans should be reviewed over a slew of aspects, including fire safety, and filed with the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, according to the circular issued by the National Development and Reform Commission.
For buildings above 100 meters, the construction plans will face strict scrutiny over their seismic performance. The high-rises should match with the city’s size and firefighting capacity, it said.
Local governments have been improving the management of construction projects in terms of safety and quality. However, there are still loopholes that may lead to safety risks, the circular said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.