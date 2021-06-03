Advanced Search

June 3, 2021

Rise in Mandarin

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 3, 2021 | Print Edition

ABOUT 80.72 percent of China’s population spoke Putonghua, or Mandarin, in 2020, up 27.66 percentage points from 2000, an official with the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

Nearly 5.28 million people on the Chinese mainland have so far taken the Putonghua proficiency test, figures from the MOE show.

 

