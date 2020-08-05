The story appears on
August 5, 2020
Road mishap kills 5
Five people were killed in a road accident in south China’s Guangdong Province yesterday, according to local authorities.
The public security bureau of Qingyuan City said that the accident occurred early yesterday when a minibus collided with a heavy semi-trailer on an expressway in the county-level city of Lianzhou. Three people died instantly, with another dying after first-aid failed. The fifth person died in hospital.
