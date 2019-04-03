The story appears on
Page A6
April 3, 2019
Road to Beijing airport
The construction of the Beijing Daxing International Airport expressway will be completed this year. According to a construction plan published by Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, the north-south new airport expressway and the middle part of an east-west expressway to the north of the airport will be open to traffic in June. The new airport will be put into operation before September 30.
