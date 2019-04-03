Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

April 3, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Road to Beijing airport

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 3, 2019 | Print Edition

The construction of the Beijing Daxing International Airport expressway will be completed this year. According to a construction plan published by Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, the north-south new airport expressway and the middle part of an east-west expressway to the north of the airport will be open to traffic in June. The new airport will be put into operation before September 30.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿