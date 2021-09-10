Robotic 3D printing creates a new park

Home » Nation

A 3D-printed park with a total area of 5,523 square meters and a greening rate of 88 percent was recently unveiled at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center in south China.

Sculptures, benches, flower beds, retaining walls and kerbs have all been completed using concrete construction technology of robotic 3D printing, with a self-developed software control platform.

The 3D printing technology has pushed intelligent construction to move from the laboratory to the industry.

Users can input the digitally designed model into the system, where the model will be automatically processed into control signals for printing. The concrete mixture then reaches the nozzle at the front end of the mechanical arm through the extrusion device and is printed.

According to a report by Askci, a market consultancy based in Shenzhen, the scale of China’s 3D printing industry reached 20.3 billion yuan (US$3.14 billion) in 2020, accounting for 24 percent of the global total and an increase of 31 percent compared with 2019. It is estimated to reach 25.1 billion yuan in 2021, up 24 percent from last year.

As a form of intelligent construction, 3D concrete construction boasts great advantages, said Xu Weiguo, professor at the School of Architecture of Tsinghua University, who led the technical support team.

The technology saves time and human effort, Xu said, adding that the park was constructed in just two and a half months. It is also environmentally friendly — the machine-made sand used in the concrete mixture is made from waste grains of sand.

Compared with reinforced concrete, 3D printing is relatively cheap since the building simulation stage will solve technical problems in advance and come up with the optimum construction method, Xu said.

Xu and his team have explored intelligent construction in other formats. They have attempted to print huts that can be opened and closed based on the weather in the suburbs of Zhangjiakou City in Hebei Province, a landscape bridge in Shanghai that can accommodate at least four adults per square meter, and low-cost, sustainable and affordable housing in Africa.