Robots easing burden of hospital staff

Home » Nation

The Xiangya Hospital of Central South University in central China’s Hunan Province has introduced two intelligent robots to disinfect the outpatient hall amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The use of the robots can greatly reduce the workload of the hospital staff and cut the risk of cross-infection, said Meng Sha, deputy director of the hospital’s logistics distribution center. The robots use three types of disinfection methods: ultraviolet rays, ultra-dry fog hydrogen peroxide and plasma air filtration. The auto-navigation robots can be remotely controlled.

In the evening, after all medical staff and patients leave, the robots start patrolling according to a preset route, using nine ultraviolet lamps for disinfection.

In the day, the robots use the other two methods that can be done while people are around.

“The robots have relieved the pressure of our work. After completing the work, they find their ways to the charging pile to charge automatically,” said Huang Weiping, head nurse of the outpatient department.