Rockets’ GM’s tweet in support of HK protesters sparks outrage

Home » Nation

THE National Basketball Association on Sunday made an official response to Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey’s improper tweet over China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The league’s Chief Communication Officer Mike Bass said that Morey’s post has “deeply offended” the Chinese people and it was “regrettable,” but made no apology.

Morey’s tweet on Friday featured an image with the message “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.”

“We recognize that the views expressed by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey have deeply offended many of our friends and fans in China, which is regrettable. While Daryl has made it clear that his tweet does not represent the Rockets or the NBA, the values of the league support individuals educating themselves and sharing their views on matters important to them. We have great respect for the history and culture of China and hope that sports and the NBA can be used as a unifying force to bridge cultural divides and bring people together,” said Bass in the statement.

The Chinese Basketball Association reacted furiously to Morey’s tweets, saying it would sever all ties with the Rockets. “General manager of Houston Rockets club Daryl Morey made incorrect comments about Hong Kong,” the CBA said on its official social media page on Sunday.

“The Chinese Basketball Association is strongly opposed to this and will suspend communication and cooperation with the club.”

China Media Group has also decided to suspend the live-streaming of their games as well as cooperation and communication with the team.

Tencent Sports, which signed a five-year, US$1.5-billion deal with the NBA in July, announced that all live streaming and news reporting of the Rockets will be suspended.

Morey deleted his original tweet and posted two more yesterday claiming that “offending or misunderstanding” Chinese fans and sponsors was not his intention.

“I did not intend my tweet to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China. I was merely voicing one thought, based on one interpretation, of one complicated event. I have had a lot of opportunity since that tweet to hear and consider other perspectives.”

“I have always appreciated the significant support our Chinese fans and sponsors have provided and I would hope that those who are upset will know that offending or misunderstanding them was not my intention. My tweets are my own and in no way represent the Rockets or the NBA.”

Houston Rockets star James Harden yesterday apologized to China over the issue.

“We apologize. We love China,” Harden said, standing alongside fellow Rockets guard Russell Westbrook in Tokyo.

“We love playing there. Both of us, we go there once or twice a year. They show us most support so we appreciate them.”

The Rockets have been Chinese fans’ “home team” since they selected Yao Ming as the No. 1 pick in the 2002 draft.