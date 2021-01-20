Advanced Search

January 20, 2021

Rolling out satellites

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 20, 2021 | Print Edition

A smart production line capable of producing 240 small satellites per year has been put into operation in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, according to its owner, a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited.

Liu Feng, one of the project’s designers, said the new line can improve average manufacturing efficiency by more than 40 percent.

Nation
