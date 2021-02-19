Row over brewer’s nomination to top body

Home » Nation

THE chief engineer of Kweichow Moutai, China’s top-brand liquor, has been selected as a candidate for the Chinese Academy of Engineering, triggering questions on whether a distilling expert should qualify for the prestigious academic role.

Wang Li, chief engineer and chief quality officer of the liquor group, was recommended by the Science Association of Guizhou Province, where the distiller of the high-end liquor is located.

The China National Radio said in an editorial that the nomination of a brewmaster does not represent the country’s strategic direction in science and technology, because the liquor industry is fraught with health risks.

Association officials said the nomination followed normal procedures and standards, Red Star News reported yesterday. An expert panel has been created to discuss the nomination, it said.

According to Kweichow Moutai Group’s website, Wang has made significant contributions to the standardization of China’s liquor industry, and led dozens of projects with “major breakthroughs.”

She was honored as a national artisan of the light industry in 2018. Kweichow Moutai is considered the finest luxury spirit and is served at state dinners. Valued at 2.7 trillion yuan (US$418 million), it is the most valuable non-tech Chinese company.