Ruili City Party chief fired over outbreaks

Home » Nation

THE top Party official of a city in China’s southwestern Yunnan Province was dismissed from his post yesterday due to what the provincial government called a “serious dereliction of duty” in failing to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in recent months.

The provincial anti-graft body held Party chief of Ruili City Gong Yunzun responsible for three occurrences of COVID-19 infections in the city within half a year, according to a punishment decision.

The outbreaks, including a cluster that emerged last week, “severely affected” Yunnan and China’s epidemic prevention efforts and harmed the province’s economic and social development, the statement said, adding that Gong’s dismissal should serve as a warning.

News of the dismissal came as China reported 24 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for April 7, including 11 locally transmitted infections reported in Yunnan, doubling the total reported a day earlier.

Ruili has imposed home quarantine, launched mass testing drives and began vaccinations in a bid to stop the disease spreading further.

The city is a key transit point for Yunnan, which has stepped up efforts to monitor its rugged 4,000km border with Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam for illegal immigration amid a wave of unauthorized crossings last year by people seeking a haven in China from the pandemic.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which are not classified as confirmed cases, fell to six from eight cases a day earlier.