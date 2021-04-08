Advanced Search

April 8, 2021

Rural teacher drive

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 8, 2021 | Print Edition

China plans to recruit 84,330 college graduates as teachers in rural primary and middle schools in 2021 as part of efforts to promote rural vitalization, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. The drive is mainly for once-impoverished areas and those inhabited by ethnic minorities to consolidate the results of poverty reduction.

Nation
