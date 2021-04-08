The story appears on
April 8, 2021
Rural teacher drive
China plans to recruit 84,330 college graduates as teachers in rural primary and middle schools in 2021 as part of efforts to promote rural vitalization, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. The drive is mainly for once-impoverished areas and those inhabited by ethnic minorities to consolidate the results of poverty reduction.
