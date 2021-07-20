The story appears on
Russian man finds his voice in Shenyang
Any stranger talking to Misiutkin Vladislav on the phone for the first time would think him a native of Shenyang, the capital of northeast China’s Liaoning Province.
Far better known as “Da Wei” in China, Vladislav, 26, from Irkutsk in southern Russia, speaks fluent Chinese with a thick northeast Chinese accent.
“I am having a great time in Shenyang, and my dream is to settle here,” said Vladislav, owner of three restaurants in the city.
In 2014 when he was a university student, Vladislav decided to embark on a journey to the city, which is about a three-hour flight from his hometown.
He said it was his father who advised him to study in China.
“He believed I would have a better career here because of China’s rapid development. Looking back, it was a wise decision,” he said.
After graduation, Vladislav became well known locally thanks to his mastery of Chinese.
A comedy video he filmed on the Shenyang subway went viral on the Chinese short video platform Douyin in 2019. It includes banter about cultural differences between China and Russia that he explains with a Shenyang accent.
The great success of this video spurred the young Russian to become an online influencer in China. His later videos, featuring a northeastern accent and culture shock stories, have earned him a nickname among his 2 million followers as “that foreigner who forgets his mother tongue.”
In recent years, Shenyang has rolled out a series of preferential policies for foreign investors, including streamlining the approval process and tailoring visas for startup entrepreneurs. Last October, Vladislav set up a catering company in Shenyang’s pilot free trade zone.
His three restaurants sell food from both China and his homeland, such as coconut coffee, which is trendy in China, and traditional Russia Shashlik.
