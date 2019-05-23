The story appears on
Page A3
May 23, 2019
SCO members urged to work together
FACING unstability and uncertainty in the world, the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization should boost all-round cooperation to promote regional stability and prosperity, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Since the SCO Qingdao Summit last year, the member states have made steady progress in cooperation across the board, said Wang at an SCO foreign ministers’ meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan’s capital. While the world is grappling with the resurrection of protectionism and a cold war mentality, the SCO remains a vital and constructive force for world peace and development, said Wang.
To deepen cooperation within the SCO, efforts should be made to strengthen solidarity and mutual trust, said Wang, adding that member states should firmly support each other’s efforts to safeguard core interests and jointly resist interference by external forces. Wang also urged member states to deepen security cooperation by jointly combating the “three forces” of terrorism, separatism and extremism, adding that China is willing to share its useful experiences of taking preventive counter-terrorism and deradicalization measures in China’s Xinjiang.
