Safeguarding the Yangtze River basin

Chinese lawmakers yesterday started deliberating a draft law on Yangtze River conservation aimed at protecting the environment of the river basin and facilitating green development.

Consisting of nine chapters with 84 provisions, the draft is China’s first legislation on a specific river basin.

The draft is expected to address prominent problems damaging the ecological system of the basin, prevent and rectify various disruptive behaviors and boost the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, said Gao Hucheng, chairman of the NPC Environmental Protection and Resources Conservation Committee.

(Xinhua)