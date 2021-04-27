Advanced Search

April 27, 2021

Salmon fry release

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 27, 2021 | Print Edition

Dongning City in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province recently released 600,000 salmon fry into the Chinese section of the Suifen River, known as the Razdolnaya in Russia, in a bid to sustain stocks of the rare fish. The river is one of the major salmon spawning locations. The fish migrate to the Pacific and return three to four years later to spawn. About 14 million fry have been released over the past 30 years.

Nation
