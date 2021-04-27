The story appears on
Page A6
April 27, 2021
Salmon fry release
Dongning City in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province recently released 600,000 salmon fry into the Chinese section of the Suifen River, known as the Razdolnaya in Russia, in a bid to sustain stocks of the rare fish. The river is one of the major salmon spawning locations. The fish migrate to the Pacific and return three to four years later to spawn. About 14 million fry have been released over the past 30 years.
