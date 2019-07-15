Sanctions for firms in arms sales

The story appears on
July 15, 2019
CHINA will impose sanctions on US companies involved in arms sales to Taiwan, foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Friday.
Geng’s comments came after the United States earlier announced a plan of selling weapons worth US$2.22 billion to Taiwan.
The arms sales to Taiwan by the United States are serious violations of the international law, the basic norms of international relations, the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between China and the United States, Geng said, adding that the sales undermined China’s sovereignty and national security.
“In order to safeguard national interests, China will impose sanctions on US companies involved in the arms sales to Taiwan,” Geng said.
