The story appears on
Page A5
May 5, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Sand, dust alert
China’s national observatory renewed a blue alert for sandstorms yesterday.
Through 8pm today sand and dust are expected to sweep parts of Xinjiang, Gansu, Qinghai, Inner Mongolia and Ningxia, the National Meteorological Center forecast. Some parts of Gansu and Inner Mongolia will be hit by sandstorms. The center warns the public to take precautions against sand and dust.
