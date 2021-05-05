Advanced Search

May 5, 2021

Related News

Sand, dust alert

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 5, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s national observatory renewed a blue alert for sandstorms yesterday.

Through 8pm today sand and dust are expected to sweep parts of Xinjiang, Gansu, Qinghai, Inner Mongolia and Ningxia, the National Meteorological Center forecast. Some parts of Gansu and Inner Mongolia will be hit by sandstorms. The center warns the public to take precautions against sand and dust.

Nation
