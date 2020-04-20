Sansha’s new districts

The story appears on
Page A6
April 20, 2020
The State Council has recently approved the establishment of two districts in Sansha City, Hainan Province, according to a notice issued on Saturday by the Ministry of Civil Affairs.
The Xisha District administers the islands and reefs of Xisha Islands and their adjacent waters, and serves as the administrative body for the islands and reefs of Zhongsha Islands and their adjacent waters. The district government is stationed on Yongxing Island. The Nansha District administers the islands and reefs of the Nansha Islands and their adjacent waters. The district government is stationed on Yongshu Reef.
