SatNav upgrade
Northeast China’s Liaoning Province will upgrade all 58 satellite navigation base stations by May. Ten had been upgraded by March, equipped with new high-resolution data processing and real-time service software from China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System. The stations can receive, store and process satellite signals including BeiDou, GPS and GLONASS. Positioning accuracy is 3-5 centimeters.
