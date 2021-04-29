Advanced Search

SatNav upgrade

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 29, 2021 | Print Edition

Northeast China’s Liaoning Province will upgrade all 58 satellite navigation base stations by May. Ten had been upgraded by March, equipped with new high-resolution data processing and real-time service software from China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System. The stations can receive, store and process satellite signals including BeiDou, GPS and GLONASS. Positioning accuracy is 3-5 centimeters.

