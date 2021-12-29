The story appears on
Page A8
December 29, 2021
Satellite data received
The China Remote Sensing Satellite Ground Station has successfully received the first data from the newly launched resource satellite ZY-1 02E, the Chinese Academy of Sciences said on Monday.
The ground station in Beijing tracked and received the downlink data from the 5-meter optical satellite in two receiving tasks. A total of 159 GB data was received, said the Aerospace Information Research Institute.
