December 29, 2021

Satellite data received

Source: Xinhua | December 29, 2021

The China Remote Sensing Satellite Ground Station has successfully received the first data from the newly launched resource satellite ZY-1 02E, the Chinese Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

The ground station in Beijing tracked and received the downlink data from the 5-meter optical satellite in two receiving tasks. A total of 159 GB data was received, said the Aerospace Information Research Institute.

Nation
