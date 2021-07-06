Satellite to help forecasts

Home » Nation

China sent a new meteorological satellite into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China yesterday morning. The satellite, the Fengyun-3E, was launched by a Long March-4C rocket at 7:28am and was the 377th mission of the Long March rocket series, according to the China National Space Administration.

Equipped with 11 remote sensing payloads, the FY-3E will be the world’s first meteorological satellite in early morning orbit.

It is designed with a lifespan of eight years and will mainly obtain the atmospheric temperature, humidity, and other data for improving China’s weather forecasts.

It will also monitor the global snow and ice coverage, sea surface temperature, natural disasters, and ecology to better respond to climate change and prevent and mitigate meteorological disasters.

In addition, the satellite will monitor solar and space environments and their effects, as well as ionospheric data to meet the needs of space weather forecasts and supporting services.

The satellite and rocket were developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology.