The story appears on
Page A10
December 23, 2020
Free for subscribers
Scientific team looks at Yangtze
Chinese scientists on Monday kicked off a new expedition at the headwaters of the Yangtze River, in the northwestern province of Qinghai.
A team of 42 has arrived in the city of Golmud in Qinghai, according to the Institute of Sanjiangyuan National Park under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
During the nine-day expedition, led by the institute, researchers will use helicopters equipped with thermal infrared imagers and Light Detection and Ranging instruments to investigate the activities of animals, vegetation distribution and the state of water resources in winter at the Yangtze River’s headwaters and Hoh Xil in the hinterland of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.
Zhao Xinquan, who heads the research team, said the program is part of China’s second comprehensive scientific expedition to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. The research results will help the study of climate change in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and provide theoretical support to the construction of the Sanjiangyuan National Park.
