Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

June 17, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Scientists cleaning up energy

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 17, 2019 | Print Edition

Chinese scientists have developed a method to convert light energy and biomass to diesel fuel and hydrogen.

The study by scientists of the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences provides a way to produce clean energy using solar power or artificial light sources and sustainable carbon sources present on Earth’s surface.

Biomass, including agricultural straw and forest waste, is the largest source of sustainable carbon resources in nature. It is able to replace petrochemical resources to provide abundant derivative products.

However, biomass derived from a hydrogen production process may become waste and pollute the environment.

Wang Feng, the chief scientist leading the research, developed technologies which can merge the process of hydrogen production and biomass conversion for creating diesel fuels with light energy.

The research result was published in the latest issue of the international science journal Nature Energy.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿