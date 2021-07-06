The story appears on
Page A5
July 6, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Scorching heatwaves coming
High temperatures and heatwaves are expected to scorch parts of China in July, the China Meteorological Administration said yesterday.
In July, regions south of the Yangtze River and the southern part of China will see more high-temperature days compared with the same period in normal years, with temperatures rising above 35 degrees Celsius, the CMA said.
The administration advised people in these regions to take necessary precautions and make preparations to ensure power supply.
Northeast China, part of Inner Mongolia and north China are expected to see more precipitation in July than normal years, the CMA forecast, advising the public to remain alert for disasters that might be triggered by rainstorms and floods. The CMA also anticipated that two to three tropical cyclones will affect parts of China’s coastal areas in July.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.