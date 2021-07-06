Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

July 6, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Scorching heatwaves coming

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 6, 2021 | Print Edition

High temperatures and heatwaves are expected to scorch parts of China in July, the China Meteorological Administration said yesterday.

In July, regions south of the Yangtze River and the southern part of China will see more high-temperature days compared with the same period in normal years, with temperatures rising above 35 degrees Celsius, the CMA said.

The administration advised people in these regions to take necessary precautions and make preparations to ensure power supply.

Northeast China, part of Inner Mongolia and north China are expected to see more precipitation in July than normal years, the CMA forecast, advising the public to remain alert for disasters that might be triggered by rainstorms and floods. The CMA also anticipated that two to three tropical cyclones will affect parts of China’s coastal areas in July.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿