Seaside residents evacuated

October 1, 2019
MITAG, the 18th typhoon this year, had forced over 20,000 residents of eastern China’s Fujian Province to be evacuated as of 8am yesterday, local authorities said.
The National Meteorological Center said Mitag was forecast to sweep northeastern Taiwan last night and move north to sweep or land in the coastal areas of Zhejiang Province today.
Fujian authorities have initiated an emergency response, ordering 23,067 seaside residents to evacuate.
