October 14, 2019
Securing safety
China has issued 1.82 million yuan (US$257,327) in fines for major safety risks, the country’s emergency management regulator said on Saturday. Nearly 200 enterprises and organizations in high-risk industries such as hazardous chemicals and coal mining were inspected, with more than 680 problems discovered and eight institutions suspended.
