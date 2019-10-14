Advanced Search

October 14, 2019

Securing safety

Source: Xinhua | October 14, 2019

China has issued 1.82 million yuan (US$257,327) in fines for major safety risks, the country’s emergency management regulator said on Saturday. Nearly 200 enterprises and organizations in high-risk industries such as hazardous chemicals and coal mining were inspected, with more than 680 problems discovered and eight institutions suspended.

