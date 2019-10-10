The story appears on
Page A5
October 10, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Self-service security
Four smart passages that offer self-service security checks for passengers departing from south China’s Shenzhen airport began operation yesterday. The passages, in the domestic departure area, are equipped with self-service ID verification gates, facial recognition systems, luggage carousels, double-source X-ray machines, millimeter-wave human scanning devices and luggage recheck stations.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.