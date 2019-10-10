Advanced Search

October 10, 2019

Self-service security

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 10, 2019 | Print Edition

Four smart passages that offer self-service security checks for passengers departing from south China’s Shenzhen airport began operation yesterday. The passages, in the domestic departure area, are equipped with self-service ID verification gates, facial recognition systems, luggage carousels, double-source X-ray machines, millimeter-wave human scanning devices and luggage recheck stations.

Nation
