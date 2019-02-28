Separate zones scheme to halt swine fever

Home » Nation

CHINA plans to divide its hog industry into five zones in an attempt to halt the spread of African swine fever and guarantee supplies.

China has reported more than 100 outbreaks of the disease, which is fatal to pigs but not harmful to people, in 28 provinces and regions since August.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs drew up the plan which aims to encourage the trade of pigs and pig products within the regions, after earlier measures, including banning the movement of pigs out of infected provinces, distorted prices.

The plan was sent to provincial governments and municipalities for their feedback last week. It is not clear if it has already been approved.

In a separate document, China said it is targeting fewer outbreaks of the disease in the first half of 2019 than occurred in the second half of 2018.

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said on Tuesday that the situation remained “very serious” and called for intensified controls.

The draft plan aims to “further strengthen African swine fever prevention and control measures, establish a long-term effective animal disease prevention system, protect the healthy development of the hog sector and stabilize market supplies.”

Under the proposal, disease-prevention measures and the enforcement of laws regulating transport will be unified across the region, allowing for smoother trade.

Each region contains one of China’s top pig-producing provinces, which will ensure it is basically self-sufficient in pork, said the document, which also included a map and data on the self-sufficiency rate.

The ministry proposes piloting the new system first in the “central south” zone that comprises Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan. This zone would then share its experience with the rest of the country before the other regions proceed with plans.