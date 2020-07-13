The story appears on
Page A7
July 13, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Sewage blast hurts 17
Seventeen people were slightly injured in an explosion ton Saturday in a sewage treatment plant in Fuxin City in northeast China’s Liaoning Province. No deaths were reported, local official sources said yesterday.
The explosion happened around 8:40pm on Saturday, with windows at the plant, its surrounding workshops and residential houses shattered. All the injured were sent to hospital. The cause is under investigation.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.