July 13, 2020

Sewage blast hurts 17

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 13, 2020 | Print Edition

Seventeen people were slightly injured in an explosion ton Saturday in a sewage treatment plant in Fuxin City in northeast China’s Liaoning Province. No deaths were reported, local official sources said yesterday.

The explosion happened around 8:40pm on Saturday, with windows at the plant, its surrounding workshops and residential houses shattered. All the injured were sent to hospital. The cause is under investigation.

