Shenyang restaurant blast kills 4

Home » Nation

A GAS explosion at a restaurant ripped through a busy street in a major Chinese city yesterday, killing at least four people and injuring dozens, media reported.

Dramatic footage from a nearby car’s dashboard camera showed a large cloud of smoke and dust erupting over the street, with people running to safety.

State broadcaster CCTV showed windows ripped out of several buildings in a street coated with dust and debris in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning Province in northeastern China.

Rescuers found four people dead and 47 injured, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation, the People’s Daily reported.

The injured people have been sent for medical treatment and the cause of the accident is being investigated.

Ambulances and fire engines lined the street after the blast as workers towed away destroyed cars and a smashed-in bus, the CCTV footage showed.

The blast occurred early yesterday on the residential street, which is lined with businesses, Xinhua news agency said.

Rescue work was still ongoing. Investigators have “preliminarily determined that the explosion occurred within a commercial and residential building,” Liaoning’s emergency response authority said.

Photos published by the Liaoning emergency services showed rescuers in hard hats surrounded by debris. Stunned passersby were seen shaking shards of glass and debris off their clothes.

The explosion also caused power outages to some 15,000 households nearby and the local power supply company has been working to restore electricity in the area.