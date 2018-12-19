Ship must sail the right course

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi has called for enhancing and improving the Party’s way of leadership.

“It is by upholding the centralized, unified leadership of the Party that we have been able to achieve the historic transformation, usher in a new era of reform and opening-up and embark on a new journey of great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” he said.

On the question of ensuring leadership by the Party, a fundamental principle that bears on the future of the Party and the country, all Party members and all the people must maintain a high degree of self-consciousness in terms of thinking, political orientation and actions, Xi said.

No successful reform comes easily. In the years to come, risks and challenges of all sorts are inevitable, he said.

“The Party must guide the overall situation, coordinate the work of all sides, remain committed to practicing scientific, democratic and law-based governance ... and see that China’s ship of reform will sail on the right course,” Xi said.