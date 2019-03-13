The story appears on
March 13, 2019
Shipbuilder on course with polar vessel
The first China-made cruise ship for polar expeditions tested the waters yesterday in Haimen, east China’s Jiangsu Province.
Hu Xianfu, general manager of the shipbuilder China Merchants Group, said the 104.4-meter-long vessel is 18.4m at the beam. It can operate at a speed of 15.5 knots.
With a gross tonnage of 7,400 tons, it can accommodate 255 people on board. Hu said the ship still needs equipment testing and installation, which will be finished in July before a September delivery to the owner Sunstone Ships Inc.
Sunstone, the world’s leading provider of expedition vessels, has ordered 10 of the cruise liners from the Chinese shipbuilder.
The shipbuilding started in March 2018. Niels-Erik Lund, president and CEO of Sunstone, said the progress has been going well.
