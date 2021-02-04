Advanced Search

February 4, 2021

Short video boom

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 4, 2021 | Print Edition

The number of China’s online short video users reached 873 million by the end of last year, surging by 100 million from March 2020 and accounting for 88 percent of the Internet-using population. China’s streaming platforms have been improving their business model and quality.

