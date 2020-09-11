Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

September 11, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Showing respect

Source: Xinhua | 00:09 UTC+8 September 11, 2020 | Print Edition

As Chinese university students return to campuses after months of suspension due to the COVID-19 epidemic, most say they value their relationships with teachers more than ever.

The survey of over 2,000 students in the China Youth Daily showed about 78.8 percent of students plan to make personal visits their teachers.

The newspaper quoted a student in north Hebei Province saying that he found his bonds with teachers to be especially precious during the epidemic.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿