The story appears on
Page A6
September 11, 2020
Free for subscribers
Showing respect
As Chinese university students return to campuses after months of suspension due to the COVID-19 epidemic, most say they value their relationships with teachers more than ever.
The survey of over 2,000 students in the China Youth Daily showed about 78.8 percent of students plan to make personal visits their teachers.
The newspaper quoted a student in north Hebei Province saying that he found his bonds with teachers to be especially precious during the epidemic.
