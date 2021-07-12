Sichuan hit by heavy rains, floods

Home » Nation

HEAVY rains and flooding have forced thousands of people to evacuate in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan, with authorities yesterday urging citizens across the country to brace for more downpours.

In Sichuan, torrential rain since Friday has raised the water levels of 14 rivers, swept away boats and bridges and forced the evacuation of more than 4,600 people, state media reported.

While no casualties have been reported, state media said the rain and flooding have affected more than 120,000 people, forced the cancellation of some train services and caused more than 176 million yuan (US$27 million) worth of damage. About 27,000 homes in the city of Bazhong, Sichuan were reported to be without power.

Floodwaters have inundated 4,578 hectares of crops and damaged 204 houses in the affected areas. Many road sections were disrupted due to landslides. The province’s Dazhou City early yesterday activated the highest alert for rainstorms, as two major rivers passing the city are in danger of flooding.

About 900 kilometers to the northeast in the city of Xinzhou, Shanxi Province, state media photos showed cars driving through inundated streets. Jincheng City, also in Shanxi Province, raised its heavy rain signal to red, the highest level.

China’s National Meteorological Center yesterday renewed an alert for rainstorms across the country, forecasting heavy rainfall across wide swathes of north and central China.

The Beijing Meteorological Observatory said accumulated rainfall in the capital is expected to reach 60 to 100 millimeters on average between 5pm yesterday and 8am tomorrow, while the city’s flood control authority warned of the heaviest rains in three years.

The city typically records around 600 millimeters of rain annually.

Mountainous areas are at risk of secondary disasters such as floods and mountain torrents, while water logging is expected in low-lying urban areas.

In view of the expected heavy rainfall, the Beijing education commission issued a notice yesterday, requiring all primary and secondary schools as well as kindergartens to close today.

Colleges and universities have been asked not to organize outdoor activities.

The Beijing Bureau of Culture and Tourism issued a notice, ordering all scenic spots in mountainous areas and rural bed and breakfasts to be closed from yesterday.

Flood control safety inspections have been carried out in urban parks for evacuating tourists and protecting cultural relic sites and recreational facilities.

In Hebei Province bordering Beijing, heavy rain and thunderstorms left airplanes temporarily unable to take off and land at the airport in Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital.