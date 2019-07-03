Simultaneous surgeries showcase 5G

Home » Nation

Doctors in a Beijing hospital have conducted orthopedic surgeries on two patients in separate hospitals from two provinces using 5G wireless technology, hospital sources said.

Tian Wei, president of the Beijing Jishuitan Hospital, started to perform the remote operations with two orthopedic surgery robots, named “Tian Ji,” on two patients from Zhejiang and Shandong in parallel, using 5G technology in the hospital’s robot teleoperation center.

On Thursday, Tian performed preoperative planning and 3D surgical positioning for the two patients and then implanted a total of 12 pedicle screws — which add extra support — in the spines of the patients, who were in Yantaishan Hospital in east China’s Shandong Province and the Jiaxing No. 2 Hospital in Zhejiang Province.

With the 5G network and technology, the signal transmission was smooth and stable during the operations, and enabled seamless coordination between Beijing experts, local surgeons and the orthopedic surgery robots.

This is the first time China has conducted surgeries for two patients from two different hospitals at the same time with the help of 5G to control the robots, according to Tian.

The quality and safety of the remote surgeries have been significantly improved with the help of 5G and the orthopedic surgery robots, said Tian.

The success of the surgeries is a landmark in introducing teleoperation technology of intelligent robot in clinical practice in China, which is of great significance to improve the quality of medical service.