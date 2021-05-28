The story appears on
Page A3
May 28, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Sinopharm’s inactivated shots effective
TWO COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinopharm showed more than 70 percent efficacy against symptomatic cases with rare serious adverse effects reported, according to the world’s first published phase-three study results of inactivated COVID-19 vaccines.
A vaccine developed by a Wuhan-based subsidiary of Sinopharm was 72.8 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 at least two weeks after second injection, based on interim results, the peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed on Wednesday. Another vaccine developed by a Beijing-based institute linked to Sinopharm, which this month obtained emergency use approval by the World Health Organization, showed a 78.1 percent efficacy, the paper said.
The randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled trials were designed by the Wuhan and Beijing institutes. Study enrollment began on July 16, 2020. Data sets used in the study were locked on December 31, 2020.
The virus strains in the study were isolated from two patients in Wuhan’s designated coronavirus-treating Jinyintan Hospital and separately used to develop the two inactivated vaccines.
The readings were based on calculations over 142 symptomatic cases in a trial involving more than 40,000 participants, with 26 injected with the Wuhan unit’s vaccine and 21 with the Beijing unit’s shot. The vaccination procedure required two injections with an interval of 21 days. “There were only two severe cases of COVID-19 among participants, so conclusions about prevention of severe cases cannot be made,” the paper said. “The study could not address the question of whether the ... vaccines prevent against asymptomatic infection, which requires formal study-wide surveillance via virologic and serologic tests,” it said.
The trial, conducted in countries including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, did not recruit pregnant women and people under 18, while data was insufficient for the elderly and those with chronic diseases.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.