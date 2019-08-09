Advanced Search

August 9, 2019

Smuggled parrots

Source: Xinhua | 00:11 UTC+8 August 9, 2019 | Print Edition

A total of 91 smuggled living parrots have been seized by Customs in Shijiazhuang City, capital of Hebei Province. Of the parrots, 14 are listed as national second-class protected animals, which are prohibited from being traded, Customs officials said yesterday. Investigations are continuing.

