August 23, 2021
Smuggling ring busted
The China Coast Guard has busted a massive maritime cigarette smuggling ring, seizing contraband worth nearly 1 billion yuan (US$154 million).
During a law enforcement operation in late April, 19 suspects, as well as three vessels used in smuggling operations, were seized, according to the China Coast Guard.
This case marks the largest volume of contraband seized by Chinese maritime police in a single case in recent years.
