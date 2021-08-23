Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

August 23, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Smuggling ring busted

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 23, 2021 | Print Edition

The China Coast Guard has busted a massive maritime cigarette smuggling ring, seizing contraband worth nearly 1 billion yuan (US$154 million).

During a law enforcement operation in late April, 19 suspects, as well as three vessels used in smuggling operations, were seized, according to the China Coast Guard.

This case marks the largest volume of contraband seized by Chinese maritime police in a single case in recent years.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿