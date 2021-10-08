Smuggling seizure in HK a record

Home » Nation

Hong Kong Customs said yesterday it had intercepted a speedboat suspected of smuggling last month ­— a record seizure in terms of value.

Customs said the suspected smuggled goods were worth an estimated market value of about HK$210 million (US$26.9 million), including luxury goods, expensive food ingredients and endangered species.

Customs had targeted an organized smuggling syndicate active in Lung Kwu Tan since June and conducted a joint enforcement operation with the Marine Police Small Boat Division on September 23.

Customs officers and Marine Police officers spotted several suspicious men moving cartons from a truck to a speedboat at the seashore in Lung Kwu Tan. The officers then took action and those men immediately jumped onto the speedboat and fled.

Customs officers seized a truck suspected to be connected with the case at the scene. After a follow-up investigation, Customs officers raided a storehouse in the vicinity and seized another three trucks suspected to be connected with the case and a large batch of suspected smuggled goods.

A 34-year-old man was and four trucks held.

Investigations are ongoing. The arrested man has been released on bail.

Under Hong Kong’s Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance, any person found guilty of importing or exporting an endangered species without a license faces a maximum fine of HK$10 million and 10 years’ jail.