January 10, 2019
Snow closes roads
TWENTY-SEVEN expressways in central China’s Henan Province have been partially closed or controlled after snow hit the region. Most parts to the south of the Yellow River in the province saw small and moderate snow while some regions in the cities of Nanyang and Xinyang were hit by heavy snow. The provincial observatory has issued a yellow alert for icy roads yesterday morning.
