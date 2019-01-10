Advanced Search

January 10, 2019

Snow closes roads

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 10, 2019 | Print Edition

TWENTY-SEVEN expressways in central China’s Henan Province have been partially closed or controlled after snow hit the region. Most parts to the south of the Yellow River in the province saw small and moderate snow while some regions in the cities of Nanyang and Xinyang were hit by heavy snow. The provincial observatory has issued a yellow alert for icy roads yesterday morning.

