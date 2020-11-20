Snowfall brings Heilongjiang to standstill

Home » Nation

Snowstorms in China’s northernmost province of Heilongjiang have grounded more than 100 flights and forced expressways and schools to be closed, local authorities said yesterday.

The province’s meteorological center has issued a red alert for heavy snow, the highest in China’s weather warning system, and upgraded the emergency response to the second-highest level.

Snowfall of up to 25.8 millimeters was recorded in cities including Harbin and Mudanjiang, bringing a blanket of snow 17cm deep in some places, according to the center. Educational authorities in Harbin, the provincial capital of Heilongjiang, said primary and middle schools and kindergartens in the city would be closed due to heavy snowfall.

Harbin Taiping International Airport said 187 flights yesterday had been canceled as of 11am. Traffic authorities said more than 10 expressways were closed.

To cope with the disruptions to road and air traffic, China Railway Harbin Group said it would increase the number of trains to add 75,000 seats and mobilize workers to de-ice rail tracks to ensure safety.

China’s meteorological authorities yesterday renewed a blue alert for blizzards in the country’s northeast regions, with up to 15 centimeters of snow expected in the eastern part of Heilongjiang.

Some trains heading to northeast China from Shanghai will be suspended today and tomorrow, China Railway Shanghai Group announced last night.

The G1236 from Shanghai Hongqiao to Jilin and the G1258 from Shanghai Hongqiao to Changchun West will not operate on either day.

The K335 from Changchun to Ningbo, stopping at Shanghai South, and the K336 from Ningbo to Changchun on Saturday have been canceled. A refund will be offered on tickets sold for these routes.