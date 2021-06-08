Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

June 8, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Social groups banned

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 8, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs yesterday unveiled a new list of 64 illegal social organizations that have been removed by local civil affairs authorities over recent years.

Under related laws and regulations, all social organizations in China should register with the ministry before starting their operations.

Members of the public can report to public security authorities if they find any listed social organizations still conducting activities, the ministry said in its statement.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿