June 8, 2021
Social groups banned
China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs yesterday unveiled a new list of 64 illegal social organizations that have been removed by local civil affairs authorities over recent years.
Under related laws and regulations, all social organizations in China should register with the ministry before starting their operations.
Members of the public can report to public security authorities if they find any listed social organizations still conducting activities, the ministry said in its statement.
