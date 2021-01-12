Soldier now back home from India

Home » Nation

INDIA has returned a Chinese soldier found after straying over the Himalayan frontier, China’s military said yesterday.

The soldier was found on Friday on the Indian side of the high-altitude border where troops of the two countries clashed in June last year.

He was returned to Chinese forces at noon yesterday, according to the People’s Liberation Army Daily.

The military newspaper said the soldier had “lost his way due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

The soldier was handed over according to a relevant agreement between China and India, the PLA Daily said. The Indian army later confirmed the soldier’s return.

Another Chinese soldier was briefly held by Indian forces in the same region in October.