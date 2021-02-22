Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

February 22, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Space tracker sails

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 22, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s space tracking ship Yuanwang-3 on Saturday set sail for the Pacific Ocean from east China’s Jiangsu Province for maritime monitoring missions. It is its first voyage this year. The Yuanwang-3 is a second-generation Chinese space tracking ship. It has undertaken more than 90 missions for spacecraft since 1985.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿